Lizzie C. Tracy (1915-2017)

NEW VINEYARD - Lizzie Catherine Tracy, 101, of New Vineyard, passed away April 25, 2017, as she had wished, being cared for in her home by her family.

She was born Nov. 3, 1915 in Phillips, Maine, the daughter of Charles B and Audrey (Parker) Savage. She was educated in the local Phillips schools. She also attended the Fairbanks school in Farmington. Where she rode from Cowan Hill to Fairbanks School by sleigh. As a young girl she was noted for her exceptional singing voice and sung solos in many area churches and for silent movies in Philips, Rangeley and Farmington.

She enjoyed collecting jewelry and also making some very interesting jewelry for family members and friends.

In 1933, she met and married John H. Tracy of New Sharon. To them were born three daughters and one son. She was interested in poetry and wrote many poems. She was chosen by the Maine Society of Poets to be published in their annual book edition twice and received an award letter for her poem Hermit on the Hill. One of mothers favorite times were spending weeks each summer and fall in North Truro, Cape Cod. She could usually be found in an old Cape Cod rocker, tending wood to the fireplace with a near by window open to hear the tide come in, often at 12:30 to 1:00 AM in the morning.

She is predeceased by her parents, only brother Edwin Savage. Husband, and three daughters, Ethel Yahn, Joanne Osgood, and Jeanette Marie at age 10, and her Grandson Reggie Lesperance.

She is survived by her only son John A. Tracy and wife Leota. Grandchildren Fred Lesperance and wife Jo, and children Nate and Erica. Larry Lesperance And wife Estelle and children Wade and Derick. Sherry Charrier and husband Lewis and children Billie Jo and Jessica. Kenny Osgood and wife Lori and children Chantelle and Jenna. Ronda McLaughlin and children Bobby Sue, Matt, Cory, wife Abby, and their son. Arthur Lambert Jr, and children Aaron and Alicia. Kurt Lambert his wife, and daughter Dannielle. Eric Yahn and wife Julie and daughter Brittany. Four great grandchildren and several great great grand children and one great great great grandchild. Also two nieces Sandra Daige and Family and Carey Colpott and son Ben.

The family would like to express special appreciation to; Billie Jo and Mike, Sherry and Louis, special friend George Waldeck, long time family friend Don Kenney, Ella Rogers, and the nursing and administrative staff of A Better Choice Health Care; A blessed appreciation to Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, for compassionate end of life comfort measures. Also for many friends and neighbors who have been so supportive with kindness during these last few days.

NOTICE: A graveside service will be held May 6, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. Arrangements are under the direction of Adams-McFarlane Funeral and Cremation Svc. 108 Court St. Farmington, ME 04938.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com