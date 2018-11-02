Llewellyn ‘Lew’ Edwin Richards (1941-2018)

WILTON - Llewellyn “Lew” Edwin Richards, 77, of Wilton, passed away on Oct. 30, 2018 in his sleep, of natural causes.

He was born in Jay, on Oct. 25, 1941 to father, Edwin Richards and mother, Lucianne Belanger.

Lew was educated in the schools of Jay, until he was old enough to work on the family farm. He married Beryl L. Donald and they made their home in Wilton. They raised their two children there and later enjoyed frequent visits from two grandchildren. In recent years, he loved visits from the great grandchildren.

Lew was employed at G.H. Bass in Wilton for many years, and later in life he cut wood for a living. He and Beryl spent many years running and laboring at their business, Lew’s Fur, and meat cutting. If those walls could talk, you would be amazed at what they would say and by how much meat had been sent through there. Even though he is gone, Lew’s Fur will continue to be open as a tribute to him, his hard work, and all he accomplished.

Lew enjoyed the outdoors, as he was an avid hunter, fisherman, trapper, outdoorsman and woodworker. For many years, he and several others would venture to Little Fish in the spring for their annual fishing trip. While there, of course, numerous fishing stories were told. Hunting was something he learned well from a young age and he continued to enjoy for many years. During trapping season, he was always ready at midnight of the new year to go off and set traps, no matter what the weather. Lew was a true outdoorsman. He also liked to carve fish and oars, make signs, make little stools, and other wooden items; then paint them to give away or sell.

Lew is survived by; daughter, Sheila Gordon and husband Michael of Carthage; grandchildren, Holly Gary and husband Henry, great grandchildren, Henry II and Sarah Beryl of Mattawamkeag; grandson, Michael Gordon Jr., fiancé Autumn, and great granddaughter, Emma Louise of Carthage; son, Steven Richards and significant other Christi of Wilton.

On Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, with light refreshments, at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., in Farmington. A graveside service will follow at 1 PM, at the Lakeview Cemetery, Rte 2, in Wilton. Lew will be placed next to his loving wife Beryl.