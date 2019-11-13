Lloyd Burton Walker (1933-2019)

STRONG - Lloyd Burton Walker, 86, passed away on Nov. 8, 2019, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, after a long illness.

He was born on Oct. 2, 1933 in Strong, the son of Edgar and Beverly (Hinkley) Walker. Lloyd moved to Durham, Connecticut in 1963 and recently had moved back to Strong.

Lloyd had a wonderful smile. He touched many people’s lives over the years, whether it be with his work through the church or helping family, friends and neighbors. Lloyd had a great love of fishing and his fishing buddies.

Lloyd is survived by; his wife of over 65 years of marriage, Beverly Walker; son, Gary Walker; daughter, Marilee Libby; grandchildren, Jeremy Mahar, Amy Libby, and Stephen Mahar Sr.; great grandchildren, James Mahar, Kai Mahar, Alana Mahar, Derek Libby, Daniel Libby and Stephen Mahar Jr.; brother, Earlon Walker; sisters in-law, Dorothy Lambert and Linda Purdue; brother in-law, Charles Arthur Allen; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by; Bernal Walker, Milton Walker, Katherine Evans, Pauline Lancaster, Wesley Walker, Maurice Walker, Marian Haines and Baby Walker; and brother in-law, Lewis Damon.

Graveside services will be held in the spring of 2020 at the Strong Village Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.