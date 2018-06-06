Lloyd Clayton Powers (1939-2018)

JAY - Lloyd Clayton Powers, 78, of Pittsfield, passed away on June 2, 2018, at his son’s home in Jay, where he had resided since January.

He was born on Nov. 15, 1939 in Stonington.

Over the years, he worked at the Clinton Woolen Mill and at the Edwards Company in Pittsfield. Lloyd enjoyed lobstering, trips to the ocean, logging, and spending time with his grandchildren and babies.

Lloyd is survived by son, Chris Powers and wife Autumne of Jay and their children, Christa, Kayla, Rachel, Stasia and James; son, Jason Powers and wife Dawn of Clinton and their children, Seth, Mayla and Cadee; son, Alman Powers of Pittsfield; son, Mark Brewster and wife Dawn of Texas; son, Michael Powers and wife Susan of Clinton; daughter, Dianne Bernosky and husband Bob of Swanville; brothers, Douglas Powers and wife Tammy, Robert Powers, and Richard Powers, all of Deer Isle.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.