Lloyd E. Bachelder (1955-2017)

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP - It is with very mixed emotions that the family of Lloyd Ernest Bachelder, 62, let his family and friends know that he took his life on the evening of May 2, 2017.

A lot of us knew that he had been fighting demons for many years. He is at peace now and once again, we are left with picking up the broken pieces and putting them back together.

Lloyd was born on March 22, 1955, in Farmington, the son of Lewis and Ruby (Hinkley) Bachelder. He was educated in the schools of Kingfield, Rome and Lewiston. He married Rachel Gould on March 30, 1973. In his early years, he was employed at Oakland Woolen Mill, Madison Plastics and later on, owned his own auto repair garage that he bought from his father. Lloyd enjoyed playing poker with his buddies three or four times a week, playing cribbage with his card partner Janet, as well as fishing, camping, and family get-togethers.

He is survived by; his wife Rachel Bachelder of Freeman Township; four daughters, Rebecca Ross and partner Rob Johnson of Phillips, Mary Duncan of Salem, Blanche Ellis and husband Roland of Canaan; Bobby Dee Bachelder, a resident of Klearview Manor in Fairfield; nine grandchildren, Craig, Matt, Ethan, Josie, Mariah, Dominique, Makayla, Savannah, and Lloyd II; three brothers, Rick Bachelder and wife Florence, Terry Bachelder and wife Kathy, and Roger Bachelder ; one sister Nancy Bachelder; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Lewis “Sonny” and Ruby Bachelder.

Donations may be made in Lloyd’s memory to Klearview Manor, 149 Skowhegan Road, Fairfield, ME 04937.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.