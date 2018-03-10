Lloyd Everett Heald (1933-2018)

NEW SHARON – Lloyd Everett Heald, 84, of New Sharon, died peacefully at home with his family by his side on Friday, March 9, 2018 after a courageous 3-year battle with lung cancer.

Lloyd was born on April 5, 1933 in Norridgewock, Maine to the late Ada Lynds Heald and Richard Dinsmore Heald, and raised in neighboring Mercer, Maine. He was educated in a two-room schoolhouse in Mercer through the 8th grade, and 9th through 12th grade in New Sharon. Upon his graduation from New Sharon High School in 1950 he worked various jobs, including logging and farm jobs. He then served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955, stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina and reached the rank of corporal, serving in the Corp of Engineers and then the base post office. He married his high school sweetheart Vernie Brann on October 7, 1953. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army in 1955, Lloyd joined Dixie Construction Co. out of Birmingham, AL as an apprentice for brick, block and tile work. He and Vernie traveled all over the southeast with the construction company until June of 1960 when they returned to Maine and settled with their two oldest children, Linwood and Linda, in New Sharon. They later welcomed two more children, Larry and Leslie. From 1960 until 1979 he worked for multiple construction companies as a (left-handed) master mason. On June 11, 1979 he joined the Engineering Department workforce at the VA Medical Center, retiring on March 15, 1996.

As a child, Lloyd was a member of the Juvenile Grange in Mercer and State of Maine Grange. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in New Sharon, the Bricklayers & Trowel Trades Union, as well as past Master of Franklin Lodge #134, and a ten-time Worthy Patron of Messalunskit Chapter #170 O.E.S.

He will be missed by his family and friends, but he will always be in our hearts. The family would like to give special thanks to all who helped care for Lloyd during his illness.

Lloyd is survived by his loving wife Vernie of 64 years; son Linwood Heald and partner Melinda, daughter Linda Grant and husband, David, son, Larry Heald, daughter Leslie Sicurella and husband Tony, and “daughter” Deborah Mallar and husband Mike. Grandchildren Christopher (Jolene) Grant, Michael (Christos Skantzaris) Grant, Kathleen (Rich) Mills, Danielle Sicurella and Shane Sicurella; Great-grandchildren Aidan Grant, Grace Grant, and Emmalyn Mills; sisters Anita (Clarence) Libby and Jean Allen; brother-in-law Wendell (Helen) Brann, sisters-in-law Joyce (Gary) Day and Helen (David) Ames, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters Ethelyn Perkins and Leona Cowette; brothers-in-law Roger Allen, Harry Perkins, and Marshall Cowette.

A celebration of Lloyd’s life will take place at the United Methodist Church in New Sharon. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 12 at 5 pm from the New Sharon United Methodist Church with O.E.S. services following. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Church from 3 pm to the time of services. A reception will be held following the services in the Church annex. Graveside committal services conducted by the members of Franklin Masonic Lodge will be held on Sunday, June 3 at 2pm at the Village Cemetery in New Sharon followed by Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lloyd’s memory may be sent to the United Methodist Church in New Sharon, or Messalunskit Chapter #170, O.E.S., PO Box 96, New Sharon, ME 04955. Condolences and tributes may be shared with the family on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Funeral and cremation services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.