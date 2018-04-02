Lloyd I. (Buddy) Lake (1929-2018)

FARMINGTON - Lloyd I. (Buddy) Lake, 88, of Wilton passed away on March 31st at his home.

He was born on July 20,1929 to Lillian (Paul) Lake and Leon Lake. He graduated from Farmington High School and then served in the air force during the Korean conflict. On June 25th, 1955, he married George Ann Moore. Together, they raised three children. Cheryl Slivinski, Douglas Lake and Randall Lake. Buddy worked for years as a supervisor at Norwock shoe in Jay, and then at Bass Shoe in Wilton, before retiring in 1989.

Many thanks to the wonderful people at Androscoggin Home Health & Hospice for their compassionate care.

Survivors include his wife, his three children, a son-in-law, eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, three sisters and a brother. Honoring his request, there will be a graveside burial for immediate family only, at a later date. Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington. Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com