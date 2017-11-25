Lois Williams Siegler (1926-2017)

VIENNA — Lois Gwendolyn Webber Williams Siegler passed away surrounded by family on Nov. 23, 2017 at the home of her son Alan and his wife Donna after a four-year battle with lymphoma.

She maintained a strong faith and positive attitude throughout this journey. Lois wanted everyone to know she loved Jesus. She was born to Elmer Harrison Webber and Ella Cynthia Barnes Webber in Mapleton, Maine, on Nov. 15, 1926. She attended Mapleton schools through the tenth grade. She moved to Mount Vernon, Maine, in 1942, when her father retired from his position as Superintendent of Schools. She attended Kents Hill School until Christmas of that year and then transferred to Cony High School where she was graduated in 1944. She lived in Augusta with her family while her father served in the State Legislature. Lois won a scholarship to the University of Maine but while visiting friends in Aroostook County she met Clyde E. Williams, a member of the Army Air Corps. They married on September 6, 1944. Since Clyde was stationed at Presque Isle they lived there for 13 months until they moved to Mount Vernon. They lived in Farmington for a short time while Clyde attended Farmington State Teachers College. The family lived in several Maine towns while her husband taught school, then returned to Mount Vernon in 1955.

She was a stay-at-home Mom for 25 years. In 1969 she worked for the Southern Kennebec Valley Community Action Program and also did VISTA volunteer work for that program. She became editor of their monthly newsletter. Later, she worked for United Low Income under the CETA program and edited their newspaper. In 1975 she began work for the State of Maine Human Services Department in Skowhegan as a Humans Services Aide III. She was promoted to Human Services Worker I and then reclassified to Protective Intake Worker. She worked in Augusta for a short time, retiring in 1988. She served as Vice Chairman on the Health and Welfare Regional Board. While working for Human Services, she was a member of the Concern Board. She also served on the Board for Kennebec Valley Community Action Program. After retiring in 1988, she worked as a social worker at Merrill Memorial Manor in Gardiner until 1995, when she retired. For fourteen years she wrote the Mount Vernon news for the Kennebec Journal. She also wrote for the Livermore Falls Advertiser and the Franklin Journal. In her later years, she attended the University of Maine Augusta.

From 1966 to present, Lois was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mount Vernon. She served as Superintendent of the Sunday School, taught Sunday School, and was active on various church committees, including the Diaconate Committee. She was an honorary member of the Mount Vernon Fire Department. She was active in the Fire Department’s Women’s Auxiliary. She was a member of the Mill Stream Grange, Vienna. She served as a den mother for Cub Scouts and was a member of the Girl Scout Committee.

Her husband Clyde died in 1993 after suffering with Alzheimer’s Disease for 11 years.

In 1999 she married Raymond J. Siegler of Readfield and moved to his home there. She always considered that marriage a bonus.

She was predeceased by her first husband Clyde E. Williams, her parents, her sister Margaret Webber, her baby brother Robert, daughter Martha Williams, grandchildren Wendy Williams and Luke Ferrari, and husband Raymond Siegler, Sr. She is survived by 4 sons and 7 daughters: Clyde H. Williams and wife Cathy, Cynthia Pelliccia and husband Noel, Barbara Hoehn and husband Kevin, Pat Flewelling and husband Bill, Alan Williams and wife Donna,

Lois Williams Flenner, Joel Williams, Margaret Williams and husband Terrance Knowles, Beverly Olson and husband Paul, Norma Polley and husband Jim, Danny Williams and wife Angelique. In addition, Lois is survived by 14 grandchildren: Tracy, Carey, Cathy, Kelly, Kate, Anna, Autumn, Oak, Brook, Jennifer, Jason, Kylie, Troy and Tammy and their families, including the loves in their lives and Lois’s 17 great-grandchildren and, also, godson Whitcomb Judd. She is survived by 6 stepchildren: Raymond Siegler, Jr. and wife Shirley, Anne Marie and husband Michael Johnson, Steven Siegler and wife Cynthia, Susan Siegler and partner Barry Crafts, Larry Siegler and partner Claudia Bell, and Paul Siegler and wife Andrea and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St, Winthrop on Saturday Dec. 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church, Mount Vernon at Route 41 on Sunday Dec. 3, 1 p.m. A celebratory gathering will take place at Mount Vernon Community Center directly after the service.

The family is grateful for the fine medical care Lois received through the MaineGeneral Health Care system especially at the MaineGeneral's Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care (HACCC).

Memorial donations may be made to Diaconate Fund, Mount Vernon First Baptist Church, c/o Charles Wadleigh, 1276 North Road, Mount Vernon, ME 04352 or to the Mount Vernon Fire Department c/o Dana Dunn, P O Box 144, Mount Vernon, ME 04352.