Lois N. Curtis (1927-2017)

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP- Lois N. Curtis, 89, of Foster Hill Road, died early Wednesday morning at her daughter's home.

She was born in Strong, Sept. 23, 1927, daughter of Lorenzo and Sadie (Pinkham) Thompson and graduated as Valedictorian of Strong High School in the class of 1945.

In 1946, she married Edward “Ed” Dexter, and they had four children; son Rodney, who was killed in October of 1970 by a lightning strike, daughters, Shirley and Cynthia, and son, Kelly.

She and Eddie operated a store for a time in Kingfield and divorced in 1963. She later married Linwood Curtis, who died in October of 1995. Mrs. Curtis worked at Forster Mfg. Co., Inc. in the mail room for many years and then worked as a bookkeeper at Dexter Logging and Dexter Supply - her son’s businesses - for more than 30 years, retiring at the age of 86.

Mrs. Curtis loved birds, having once nursed a wounded raven in her home for over a year that continued to visit her for several years after being released. She also loved to garden but squirrels were her nemesis, so she would trap them in a have-a-heart trap and relocate them to Gilkey Hill.

She is survived by her daughters, Shirley and her husband, Cecil of Freeman Twp., and Cynthia Charles and her husband, Kenric of Freeman; son Kelly of Strong; grandchildren, Sarah Belliveau, Jessica Withee, Eddie Leeman, Lindsay and Zachary Charles, Matthew, Keith, Charlie, Greg, and Annie Dexter, Rodney’s children Mike, Dianna, Peggy, and Shelby in North Carolina; numerous great grandchildren;

several great-great grandchildren; two special stepchildren, Mike Shirley and his wife, Jane of Kingfield, and Judy Schmitt and her husband, Pete of Wilton.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Public graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 11 a. m. at the Village Cemetery in Strong. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be considered in her memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.