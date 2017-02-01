Loren B. Keim (1995-2017)

LEWISTON - Loren Blue Keim, 21, of Dixfield, passed from this life on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in a tragic auto accident.

The son of Blue and Lisa (Marble) Keim, he was born on March 12, 1995, in Atlanta, Georgia. After being lovingly homeschooled by his parents, he attended Dirigo High School, actively involved with his favorite sport, soccer, and graduated with honors in 2013.

In his senior year at the University of Maine, Orono, Loren, a Dean’s list student was looking forward to pursuing a career in marketing. He was a member of the rugby team, the soccer club and was the person to call when you wanted to plan a large and active college gathering (party ;-). In every space and at any moment, Loren could be relied on to bring people together.

Loren had a solid faith in God that he openly shared. He was an outspoken witness, and is now waiting in heaven for his beloved friends and family to join him. He attended Calvary Hill Baptist Church, involved there with Jr. Church, and most recently, dragging college friends along; and, he had been attending the Rock Church in Orono, where he also assisted with Sunday School classes.

Loren loved children and had a special knack with young people. He was a loving playmate and friend to his young cousins. He brought joy, fun and happiness to people of all ages. Recently, Loren worked with children at the YMCA, who may now have the ability to win a tough game of Texas Hold’em.

Last summer, Loren worked as in intern for U.S. Senator Susan Collins. He was also proud to be campaigner extraordinaire for his mother, as she ran for State Senate last fall. He tirelessly knocked on doors, charming everyone he met with his wit and smile, winning their vote with his love and dedication to his mother, and support of Republican ideals. From the start of her campaign, to the night of her election victory, he was 100 percent on board, expressing complete confidence, “Of course she is going to win!”

From a young age, Loren was always up for adventure, and never known to sit still. He loved hunting, snowmobiling, travelling with his family, skydiving, hiking, rock climbing, four-wheeling, and skiing. He faced each day with excitement. He drew others into his plans with enthusiasm and infectious joy. Many memories and experiences were created by his tenacious desire to live each day to its fullest potential.

Loren had ideas, opinions and the willingness, and desire to share them. He was open with his views and always ready for a debate. Competitive from a very young age, he was happiest in a witty, enlightened conversation. His teasing ways, and mischievous smile will live on forever in the hearts of all who knew him.

Loren had grand plans for his future, and no one who knew him doubted his success. He was bright, charismatic, charming and ready to take on the world. Loren lived big. He loved big. He said yes to life, in every possible way. He laughed easily and with gusto. He hugged big. He could wrap his arms around you and cure all ails. His teasing knew no bounds and his smile was relentless.

Loren was a dedicated and loving brother. He devotion to his sisters, knew no limits. He treasured his role as their friend, big brother and protector. His love for them was evident in his actions, his words and the look in his eyes. One of his last texts to them was, “I love you more than you will ever know and will always be here to protect you.” He adored them with all he had.

Loren was nurtured and loved by many wonderful family members. He was a perfect, and beautiful combination of all of the men in his life. His zest for life, his love of people, and his love and protection of family was due to the constant love and nurturing of his wonderful father. He had many close friends, but his closest was always his Dad. Loren was his father’s best buddy, playmate and companion.

Loren also had a very special relationship with his mother. He was proud of her, and when Loren was near his mom, he often had his arms around her. Their relationship was open, mutual and kind: their love for each other was palpable.

Loren expressed his affection and love, as though he were far older than his years. He knew how to look someone directly in the eye, and speak his heart. He never shied from directly saying, “I love you” with sincerity. Due to this innate ability, everyone loved by Loren will live with the knowledge of his affection for them.

Loren is survived by his parents, Blue and Lisa Keim; sisters, Summer and Sierra Keim; maternal grandparents Peter and Nancy Marble; paternal grandparents Michael and Geraldine Keim, his maternal great-grandparents Willard and Joan Douglas; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

As the community reflects on Loren and his life with us, one may mourn the simple fact that his life was cut so short. The number of years do not diminish the impact Loren had on the many people he met, interacted with and embraced over the years. Measure in this light, as one who led the way and demonstrated compassion, joy, and enthusiasm to all the people around him, Loren’s life was larger than the years he lived.

Loren’s family and friends know the energy and zeal he brought to every situation. To those he left behind, we can commit to spreading that same spirit. The charge is not to live our lives in place of his, but to live our lives determinedly and mindfully because of Loren’s impact.

As thoughts of Loren present themselves, we wish you to live your life as Loren did; live big, say yes to life, embrace challenges and hug big. Above all, express your love. Look at those you love, look them directly in the eye, and tell them how much they mean to you.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Family and friends are invited to attend memorial visitation on Saturday morning, Feb. 4, 2017, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. from the East Auburn Baptist Church, 560 Park Ave. Auburn. Senior Pastor Roger Cousineau will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, Loren’s family suggests that those who wish consider remembrance gifts to the East Auburn Baptist Church, ATT.: Safe Families Ministry, 560 Park Ave. Auburn, ME 04210. Cremation services provided by the Cremation Care division of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 42 Weld St., Dixfield, Maine.