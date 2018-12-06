Lorene Pratt (1943-2018)

AUGUSTA - Lorene Pratt, 75, of Farmington, died Tuesday evening at Maine General Medical Center, with her family by her side.

She was born in Dover-Foxcroft, Nov. 16, 1943, a daughter of Leo and Louise (King) Tessier and graduated from Ft. Kent State College.

On July 10, 1965, she married Ronald Pratt in Rockwood. Mrs. Pratt was a teacher having taught in Stratton, Mexico, and the Dirigo school systems, retiring in 1982, when she and her husband purchased Ron’s Trailer Park in Farmington which she managed until they sold it in 2000.

She was a long-time member of the Farmington American Legion Auxiliary and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church in Farmington.

She is loved by her husband, Ron of Farmington; children, Scott (Cyndi) of New Sharon, Jason, and Michelle Leclair (TJ) all of Farmington; 2 grandsons, Andrew and Ryan; two granddaughters, Reagan and Hailey; siblings, Mona Tessier of Gray, Virginia Richards of Vero Beach, FL, Paul Tessier of Fairfield, Cora Eighmey of Waterloo, NY, and Ronald Tessier of Columbia, SC; The family would like to thank the staff at Maine General for their loving care.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Saturday, Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. from St. Joseph’s Church, Middle Street, Farmington, followed by a Celebration of Life Reception at the Farmington American Legion. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial visitation, Friday, Dec. 14 from 5-7 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

Inurnment will be at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery Columbarium, Civic Center Drive, Augusta, in May. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who desire consider memorial gifts in Lorene’s memory to the Catholic Children’s Charities of Maine, PO Box 10660, Portland, ME 04104-6060 or ccmaine.org.

Condolences, memories, and a memorial video tribute may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.