Lori A. Pelletier (1966-2017)

FAIRFIELD - Lori A. Pelletier, 51, passed away on June 10, 2017.

She was born February 18, 1966 in Hartford, Conn., the daughter of Walter Pelletier and Judy (Hawes) Pelletier. The family moved back to Maine when Lori was young.

Lori is survived by her father and step-mother, Walter and Beverly Pelletier of Canaan, Maine, her son Walter Bell and his fiance Ashley Marie Cyr of Millinocket, Maine, her sister Lynne Pelletier and her fiance Dan Shaw of Windham, Maine, her step-brother Tim Patnaude and his wife Lisa of Sabattus, Maine, her step-sister Karen Pullen and her fiance Brandon Norton of Fairfield, Maine, two special nephews Thomas Pelletier II of Norwalk, CT., and Michael Hopkins of

Stamford, Ct., and her dear friend of many years, Lisa Lebreton of Fairfield, Maine.

She was predeceased by her mother, Judy Chase and her brother Thomas Pelletier.

Lori will be missed by her many friends and family. Although she enjoyed staying home her house was always open to friends and especially to someone who needed a place to stay. She had a special love for her dog Bently and he was loved by all who entered her home. She enjoyed bowling in her younger years and was very proud of the trophies she won. She was blessed with a good heart and was happily looking forward to the birth of her first granddaughter in a few months.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Dan and Scott's Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Watervillle Road, Skowhegan, Maine.