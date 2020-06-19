Lori Ann Mills (1952-2020)

FARMINGTON - Lori Ann Mills, 68, of Livermore Falls, died at early Tuesday morning at the Sandy River Center in Farmington where she had been a resident for the last several years.

She was born in Farmington, April 30, 1952, a daughter of Richard and Dorothy (Wilkins) Merrill and received her education in local schools. Lori married John P. Mills and enjoyed being a homemaker. She baked and decorated cakes, including the icing roses. She sewed clothing from patterns and patched clothes we wore-out. She invested all she could into raising her children and staying close to family. She worked at Wilson’s department store when younger, and later at University of Maine Farmington and Sandy River Nursing Home.

Lori is survived by two sons; Travis J. Mills and his wife, Becky of Livermore Falls with grandsons Riley and Tyler Mills, granddaughter Leah and husband Michael Pottle with great granddaughter Celina: Joshua R. Mills and his wife Lynda of Franklin, OH; one daughter, Heather and her husband Ryan McFarland with grandsons Jordan, Ian, and Alex. She was pre-deceased by her parents; brother Brent Merrill; a granddaughter Brandi L. Kramer.

Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial visitation on Thursday, July 9, from 5-7 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay where all are kindly asked to adhere to the State of Maine/CDC guidelines by wearing masks, social distancing, and allowing for contact tracing by responding to the rsvp link in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Attendance will be limited to no more than 50 people at any given time. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at the Center on Friday, July 10 at 11 am. and you are kindly asked to RSVP in her Book of Memories. Interment will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in East Livermore.

Memories may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. The family suggests that those who desire consider memorial donations in her memory to NAMI Maine, 52 Water St., Hallowell, ME 04357.