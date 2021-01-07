Lori Ann Roy (1966-2020)

VASSALBORO - Lori Ann Roy of Vassalboro earned her true wings the morning of December 29, 2020 in the comfort of her home; with her best friend, life companion, and primary care provider of 30 plus years, Richard "Dick" Merrill; by her side.

Lori was born December 10, 1966 in Augusta and graduated from Cony High in 1984. She gave birth to her son Jeb Charette in 1989.

Lori was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy; Werdnig-Hoffmans, during her younger years and was appreciative for the care and treatment she received through the Children's Hospital in Boston, her lung specialist at Chest Medical Associates in South Portland; Dr. Edmund Sears and Dr. Jennifer Diehl at Elmwood Primary.

Lori enjoyed traveling with her best friend going to places like Eagle Lake, walks in the woods, the beach, mountains, and zoos. She loved animals and cared for many over the years. She enjoyed music, playing scrabble, going out to eat and spending time with her friends (Jonathan and Kayleigh Farrell, Johnny Banner, Zack and Nick) along with her estranged family when they made time. She completed her bucket list with assistance of her best friend who never let her wheelchair hinder her from living.

Memorial donations can be made in her name to the Boston Children's Hospital Trust 401 Park Drive, Suite 602 Boston, MA 02215.