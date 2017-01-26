Lori Frost (1977-2017)

MADISON - Lori Frost, age 39, lost her long, hard, courageous fight with breast cancer Jan. 19, 2017 with her loving husband, Derek, and grandmother Glenys Stewart by her side.

She was born April 2, 1977 In Skowhegan, Maine the daughter of Edward Cowan and Amanda "Mandy" Newell.

She loved all things in life, but most of all, her family and friends. Lori always put others before herself and would help anyone in the community that she could. She had a special place in her heart for a group of boys in the area that she called “Her Boys”, you all know who you are. She loved gardens, birds, and all things beautiful. Watching “her boys” play football and long road trips with a special friend to away ball games made her shine like the sun. Most of all, Lori loved her family.

Lori is survived by her husband, Derek Frost of Madison; 2 awesome children, Cody and Paige Frost of Madison; grandmother, Glenys Stewart of Madison; 2 uncles, Jonathan Newell and Gary Stewart, both of Madison; 2 brothers, Marc Cowan of Anson and Matt Cowan of Madison; sister, Teri Fernald of Anson; many other aunts, uncles, and family that she cared greatly about; many friends that made her smile and helped get her through her last days of life; and a few very special women that she thought of as sisters, “you few know who you are”.

She was predeceased by grandfather, Richard Stewart; mother, Amanda “Mandy” Newell; brother, Lamont Cowan; and mother-in-law, Tina Frost.

Not only will Lori be missed by so many; we can believe that she will also miss us. She will be flying high with all our angels and be watching us all.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at the VFW in Madison. A graveside service will be held later in the spring at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Lori's memory to American Cancer Society, New England Division, One Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, Maine 04086-1240

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976