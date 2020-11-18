Lorraine Ann DeMarsh (1940-2020)

FARMINGTON - Lorraine Ann DeMarsh, 80, of Farmington, died early Sunday morning at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Saratoga, NY, August 10, 1940, a daughter of Ernest and Agnes (Lamora) Knowlton and was a 1958 graduate of Corinth High School On April 23, 1960, she married Donald DeMarsh in Corinth and in 1967, they moved to Jay where she worked at International Paper Co. Lorraine loved the social aspect of work, having worked locally at International Paper, Foothills Management, Mills and Mills, the Livermore Falls Advertiser, and Riverside Greenhouses. Lorraine loved to dance, baking, reading, and knitting, and was famous for her mashed potatoes. She was always on the lookout for antiques in her shopping excursions and loved to go out to eat, especially for Chinese and The Olive Garden. Her biggest love was spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Donald "Don" DeMarsh of Farmington; daughter, Mary Ellis and her husband, Cale of Fayette; son, Michael DeMarsh and his wife, Donna of Waterville; grandchildren, Luke Emery, Logan Emery, Levi Emery, Ellie DeMarsh, Anna DeMarsh, Adam Ellis, and Nikolai Ellis; She was predeceased by her sisters, Shirley and Beverly; and a brother, Ernest, Jr.

Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial visitation, Thursday from 5-7 pm at the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington where Covid-19 guidelines of the use of masks and social distancing will be observed. You may RSVP of your planned attendance in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Private family services will be held with interment at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. The family suggest that in lieu of flowers, donations be considered in her memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.