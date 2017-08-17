Lorraine E. Deraps (1932-2017)

FARMINGTON – Lorraine E. Deraps, 84, of Farmington, died Tuesday, Aug. 15 at her home on Maple Avenue.

She was born in Farmington, Dec. 15, 1932, a daughter of Homer W. and Olive E. (Quimby) Goodwin.

She is survived by her children, Peri Deraps and wife Virginia Deraps, Renee (Deraps) & Husband Patrick Riviezzo all of NH; brothers, Homer Goodwin, Jr. and Brian, both of Farmington; sisters, Colleen Dodge of Salem and Pamela Erb of Newport; seven grandchildren; Jack, Andrea, Carly Jo, Heather, Nicole, Phillip, and Alex as well as several great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Robert; and sons Joseph and Robert Jr.

She will always be remembered by her children as the loving, caring fun mother; and confidant homemaker that she always was. She loved camping at the campground with

relatives. She'll be dearly missed by all.

There will be no services. Those who desire may consider remembering Lorraine to the charity of their choice. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.