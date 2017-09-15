Lorraine E. Vigue (1934-2017)

SOLON - Lorraine Edith Bagley Vigue died peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, after a 2 year struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Lorraine was born in Ware, Mass., on Jan. 26, 1934, to Glen and Myrtle (Lambert) Bagley, and spent most of her childhood in Madison, Maine.

Lorraine married George Vigue on June 18, 1949, and enjoyed 68 years of marriage. Lorraine has three children: Cheryl Chase and her husband Lloyd of Cape Coral, Fla., Valmore Vigue and his wife Joanne of Solon, ME, and Jacqueline Gordon and her husband Darryl of Forest, Virgina. She also has 13 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren with another due in December. Lorraine was predeceased by her parents, and brothers Douglas Spencer and Reginald Bagley.

Lorraine loved everybody and was known as the "church hugger." Nobody got by her without embracing! Her favorite Bible verse was Hebrews 13:5, “I will never leave thee nor forsake thee,” a verse that grew more and more precious to her with the onset of memory loss. Lorraine’s love for people led her to share her faith in Jesus Christ very boldly, as her heart’s desire was that everybody accept Jesus Christ as Savior and receive the gift of eternal life.

Lorraine’s family wants to thank all those who have supported Lorraine and George during these difficult days: friends from the Bingham Congregational Church, friends from Crossroads Bible Church, neighbors, close friends David and Brenda Frederick, and especially the caring and professional staff from Beacon Hospice who lovingly cared for her every day the last few months.

A potluck luncheon will be held at Crossroads Bible Church in Madison, at 1 PM on Sunday, September 24, 2017 to celebrate Lorraine’s life with all her friends.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 05976.