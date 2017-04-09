Lorraine L. Kelley (1941-2017)

FARMINGTON - Lorraine Lillian (Pinkham) Kelley, 76, of Farmington died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on April 7 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. Lorraine was born on February 22, 1941, the second child of Glenn and Lillian (Page) Pinkham. She was raised in Avon and educated in the Phillips schools. As a child, she had the most beautiful curls that her grandfather, Charlie Pinkham, just loved.

On November 26, 1964, she married Milton R. Kelley Sr. In Farmington. They settled in Chesterville to raise their family and loved entertaining on Saturday nights. Lorraine loved to do crafts, shop, cook, spend time with family and travel, with she and Milton finding themselves following bluegrass festivals, horse pulling, and spending winters in Florida. She also loved to dance and go barefoot despite her large collection of shoes. She enjoyed being a part of their trucking business as well, with Milton being known as Red Rooster and she as Mother Hen. She worked in the local shoe shops and department stores with her most memorable being her time at Reny’s. Lorraine was a member of the Farmington Emblem Club #460.

She is survived by; her siblings, Glennice Cottle, Lawrence “Big John” Pinkham, Glenda Baker, Patricia Clements, David Pinkham, and Joseph Pinkham; her children, Milton”Ray” R. Kelley Jr. and wife Dawn, Marlene Bradley and husband Ted, Pamela Gullifer and husband Michael, Cynthia Whittier and husband Jeffrey, Priscilla Bartlett and husband Everett, Michael Kelley and wife Cathe; her grandchildren, Brenton, Megan, Erin, Devin, Jean, Jill, Heather, Heidi, Brian, Sierra, Burt, Samantha, Kimberly, Kristen, Kaitlyn, Deserae, Mathew, and Martin; and 24 great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by; her parents; her loving husband; an infant son Thomas “Tommy” Pinkham; her sister Carolyn Pinkham; her brother, Ronald Pinkham; and her grandson Zakary Kelley.

The family would like to extend thanks and gratitude to Nina Thomas, Dr. Goss, the staff of Orchard Park Apartments, and the Androscoggin Hospice House.

Remembrance gifts may be made in Lorraine’s memory to the Androscoggin Hospice House, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 12 at 11 a.m. at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

Following the funeral services on Wednesday, a reception will be held at the Fairbanks School Meeting House, 508 Fairbanks Rd., Farmington. ME. Interment will be held at a later date in the spring at the Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton.