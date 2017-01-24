Lorraine M. O’Neill (1933-2017)

FARMINGTON - Lorraine M. O’Neill, 83, of Stratton passed away peacefully on Jan. 21, 2017 at Franklin Memorial Hospital. She was greatly adored by her family and friends for her great sense of humor and her loving thoughtfulness of others.

Lorraine was born on July 24, 1933, in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of Gerald Mason Wentworth and Mary Jean (Kelley) Wentworth.

During her lifetime, Lorraine loved spending time with her family, traveling to Massachusetts to visit her family, trips to the beach, shopping and going to yard sales. She had a passion for feeding and watching birds, collecting wind chimes, as well as making beautiful flower gardens. She had a strong partnership with nature which continued throughout the last days of her life.

She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. Her family was everything to her. Lorraine’s favorite saying was, “I just happen to have it.” She is going to be greatly missed by all.

Lorraine is survived by; her daughters, Patricia T. O’Neill, Sandra J. O’Neill and fiancé Andrew A. McGarvey; her sons, Michael E. O’Neill and partner Lisa A. Walker, William G. O’Neill and partner Donna Reid; her sister, Jacqueline Flaherty and husband Francis; her brother, William M. Wentworth; her sister in-law, Doris Williamson; as well as 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by; her parents, her loving husband, Paul E. O’Neill, and her son, Jacobias Jim Patrick O’Neill.

Donations in Lorraine’s memory to the Stratton Recreational Program, PO Box 449, Stratton, ME 04982, would be greatly appreciated.

A celebration of her life will be held in early summer. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.