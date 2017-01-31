Lorraine M. Thibodeau (1929-2017)

WINSLOW - Lorraine M. (Bouchard) Thibodeau, 88, passed away on Jan. 29, 2017 at Inland Hospital in Waterville surrounded by her family.

She was born on Jan. 6, 1929 in Millinocket the daughter of Joseph and Martha (Paradis) Bouchard. She was an active member of Corpus Christie Parish and past member of the choir at St. John’s Parish in Winslow. Lorraine loved to make jigsaw puzzles and cherished time spent surrounded by her family.

Lorraine is survived by four sons: Daniel Thibodeau of Waterville, Michael Thibodeau of Wiscassett, Robert Thibodeau and wife Lyn of Washington state, and Joseph Thibodeau and wife Diane of Oakland; two daughters, Jean Mathieu and husband James of Winslow, and Kathleen Sylvain and husband James of Winslow; dear friend, Jeannette Gardiner of Winslow; 16 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by an infant son, David Thibodeau; three sisters: Geraldine Michaud, Yvette Jennings, and Irene Poissonnier; and parents, Joseph and Martha Bouchard.

The family wishes to express special thanks to the doctors and staff of Inland Hospital for their extraordinary care.

A mass of Christian burial will be held, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at 9 a.m. at St. John The Baptist Parish, 26 Monument Street, Winslow. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Lorraine’s memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Email: donors@stjude.org

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.