Lorraine N. Arsenault (1925-2020)

BAREFOOT BAY, Fla. - Lorraine N. Arsenault, 94, of Barefoot Bay, Fla. and previously of Lewiston, passed away on Jan. 24, 2020 at her home with all her family by her side.

She was the widow of Alfred “Fred” A. Arsenault. They shared 55 years of marriage together. Lorraine was born March 29, 1925 to the late Rosa M. Tripp and Rosario Laliberte.

She loved to play Bingo, poker and go to the casino. While living with her granddaughter in Florida, she loved to go for golf cart rides, feed the squirrels and turtles and enjoyed going to the pool to listen to music. She simply enjoyed the outdoors. Lorraine had a great and full last two-and-a-half years with her family in Florida.

She will be remembered for her loving personality and deep silly laugh, her love for ice cream and anything chocolate.

She is survived by her son, Paul R. Arsenault and his wife Pam; daughter, Constance Davis; grandchildren, Jim Davis and his wife Nicola, Jennifer Arsenault, Aaron Arsenault and wife Jen, Jessica Clark and her husband Jeff (or as Grammy calls him “Tootsie”), and Melissa Arsenault; great-grandchildren, Timmy, Alex, Jeffrey and his wife Meghan, Alyssa, Marissa, Nicky, Ashley, Ian, Adrea, Sidney, Connor, Chase, Amber and Drew; great-great grandchildren, Molly, Calvin, Emerson, Chloe, Hailey, Aiden, CJ, Jamerson and Leo.

She was predeceased by her husband, Alfred "Fred" Arsenault and son-in-law, Barry Davis and many, many more family members.

There will be no funeral or services but there will be a gathering at St. Peters Cemetery in August.

Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Sebastian, FL. Condolences may be shared online at www.millenniumcremationservice.com.