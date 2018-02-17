Lorraine P. (Henry) Hayden (1947-2018)

STARKS - Lorraine P. (Henry) Hayden, 70, passed away February 13, 2018 at Sandy River Center in Farmington. She was born March 6, 1947, at Redington Memorial Hospital in Skowhegan, the daughter of Robert and Pearl (Mathieu) Henry.

She graduated from high school in 1965, then attended a training program and graduated in 1989 as a licensed practical nurse and worked for many years providing care to residents in nursing homes. Lorraine was an avid reader, devoted Patriot fan, enjoyed knitting, quilting, going to craft fairs with her best friend Brenda, and dearly loved her horse, Colliar St. John. She was a member of the US Trotting Association and Maine Harness Horseman's Association.

Lorraine is survived by her 2 daughters, Katherine Casey of Waterville and Patricia Hayden and fiance Errol Ireland of Clinton; grandchildren, Cassandra and husband Steve Gaskey of Waterville, Alex Casey of Waterville, Zachary Casey of Madison, Miriah Casey of Waterville, Tifani Warren of Skowhegan and Natasha Warren of East Benton, 4 Great Grandchildren, Evan, and Elana Gaskey, and twins Cassidy and Shyla Casey; sister, Judith Croteau of East Madison; 2 brothers, Mark Henry of Florida, John Henry and Wife Deb of Anson; dear friend, Brenda Hobbs of Norridgewock; nieces; nephews; and many cousins. She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband, Gerald Hayden and parents, Robert and Pearl Henry.

At Lorraine's request, there will be no visitation hours or funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Lorraine's memory to the Animal Rescue Unit for “Johnny”, 73 Middle Ridge Road, Bridgton, ME 04009.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976