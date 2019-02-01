Louie Edward Barker (1932-2019)

FARMINGTON - Louie Edward Barker was surrounded by his family and friends, as he passed from his temporary earthly life to his eternal heavenly home on Jan. 31, 2019.

He was one of five children born to Lester Barker Sr. and Phyllis Duley Barker on Dec. 9, 1932. His siblings; Betty Barker Ellis, Lester Jr., Clyde, and Cheryl Barker Schanz.

He worked their family farm on Barker Road in New Vineyard from a small boy through high school, tending cows, chopping and lugging wood for the family cook stove and fireplaces, cutting and hauling ice from a nearby pond for their ice box.

Louie married his high school sweetheart, Donna Patricia Sommer, soon after graduating from Farmington High School, on November 18, 1951; and built their home next to his family farm. They had four children; Marla Ann (Dubay), Ricky Leigh, Randal Scott I, and Rodney Aaron.

Louie was a member of the Open Bible Baptist Church in New Vineyard, and more recently the New Hope Baptist Church in Farmington, where they made many more friends. Louie was an avid hunter and fisherman, which he enjoyed with his sons and best friend, Collis Ames. He also enjoyed dune buggying, ATVing, camping, once a year trip to the coast for a lobster feed, and the yearly visits from his niece, Candy Moore Wilson and husband Norbet of Virginia, and his nephew Mike Moore, wife Jan and friend Annie from New York.

Louie worked for K&H Foster Construction mixing and running cement by hand, and was a lumberman working with a high school friend, George Atwood, and later with his brother in-law, Stanton Ellis Sr. And Stanton’s brother, Clayton. Louie also drove long hauls of wood to Vermont, leaving early and getting home late, and worked driving truck for St. Johnsbury for a short time. He did tree trimming in Portland, gathered milk and made ice cream for Titcomb Dairy. Later, he worked as a mechanic at Kenneth Lambert’s Garage, Horn Motors, Gray Ford Sales, and Farmington Automotive Service. Louie was a devoted, loving and giving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend.

Louie is survived by his wife, Donna; his children, Marla Ann (Dubay), Ricky Leigh, and Randal Scott I; siblings, Clyde Carroll Barker and Cheryl Lynn Barker Schanz, five grandchildren, Jessica Barker Quimby, Jennifer Barker Getchell, Jocelyn Barker, Randal Barker II, Sabrina Barker Macomber; thirteen great grandchildren, Autumn, Abby, Ashlyn and Ricky Quimby, Kyle and Kaysie Getchell, Troy and Emma Hilton, Chelse, Britnie, Morgan-Ashli, Kasadie Mae and Randal Barker III; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Lester and Phyllis Barker; brother, Lester Barker Jr.; sister, Betty Barker Ellis, and son, Rodney Aaron Barker.

The family would like to thank Lee and Cheryl Schanz, Beacon Hospice, and the Franklin Memorial Hospital nurses and staff, for the wonderful care and support that they gave to Louie and all the family members. Also a “thank you” to the families and friends that visited, prayed and brought food during their stay at the hospital.

Donations in Louie’s memory may be made to Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240.

On Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., in Farmington; and a funeral service will be held on the following day, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Brian Rebert officiating. A reception will follow at the same location.