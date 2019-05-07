Louis C. Johnson III (1990-2019)

BRIGHTON PLANTATION - Louis C. Johnson III, 29, passed away to Our Lord and Savior on April 29, 2019 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan.

He was born February 18, 1990 in Skowhegan, the son of Louis C. Jr. And Sonia (Boulette) Johnson.

He spent most of his life in Brighton Plantation, attended Athens Elementary preschool through 8th grade, then went to Madison Memorial High School. He had many jobs of employment, one was working for his father on Line pro, stripping parking lots, pave roads. He enjoyed ice fishing, snowmobiling, some snowboarding, fishing and camping. Louis was a kind, considerate, very devoted and loving son. He will be greatly missed by his family.

Louis is survived by his beautiful daughter, Emma Rose Johnson; parents, Louis Jr. And Sonia Johnson; brother, Joshua Johnson; many grandparents, great grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends, you all know who you are to him.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Calvary Pentecostal Church, 160 Old Point Avenue, Madison.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Louis’ memory to Make-a-Wish America, Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Avenue, Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016, or Foundation for Foster Children, 2265 Lee Road, Suite 203, Winter Park FL 32789.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.