Louis ‘Inches’ J. Bellefleur (1929-2018)

MADISON - Louis “Inches” J. Bellefleur, 88 of Madison, passed away on Sunday, August 26, 2018 at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison.

He was born in Madison on Nov. 12, 1929, the son of Levite and Amanda (Raymond) Bellefleur.

At an early age he attended school in St. Comb, Canada and graduated from Madison High School in 1948. He enlisted in the US. Navy in 1948 and proudly served in the Korean War on the USS McCoy Reynolds and was honorably discharged in 1952. From 1952 to 1953, he attended Coburn Classical Institute. In 1958, he graduated from the University of Maine with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education and in 1966, he earned a Master’s of Science Degree in Education. He spent 31 years as a teacher and coach.

He was a communicant of Madison’s St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church and was a member of the local Tardiff-Belanger American Legion and Harvell-Bishop Veterans of Foreign Wars post. He loved hunting and fishing with “the boys” and keeping up with his favorite sports teams He enjoyed playing cribbage and doing crossword puzzles. He loved teaching and loved children.

Louis is survived by his children, daughter, Ann Bellefleur of Perry, sons, David and Janet Bellefleur of Fairfield, and Craig and Eileen Bellefleur of Maine and Florida; step-daughter, Claire and Vinal Zegouras of Gray; and step-son, Scott and Sherry Bellefleur of Gray; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Anita and Arthur Croteau and Germaine Simanonok; special nephew, Bobby and Faye Bellefleur; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Patrick and wife Irma; sister, Jean; and nephew, Bruce Bellefleur.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 11:00 am at St. Sebastian Church, Main Street, Madison. Interment will follow at Madison’s St. Sebastian Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in his memory to Backpack Buddies, Feeds Hungry Kids for Madison SAD 59, C/O Brandy Hill Madison Junior High School, 205 Main Street, Madison, ME 04950.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.