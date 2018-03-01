Louis Phillip Bolduc (1932-2018)

PHILLIPS - Louis Phillip Bolduc, 85, passed away in his sleep on February 27, 2018 at Woodlands Memory Care Facility in Farmington.

He was born on March 11, 1932 in Weld, the son of Raymond and Lucina (Poulin) Bolduc, being the youngest of their five children. Louis attended school in Phillips and has lived there all his life until the past 6 weeks when a sudden illness forced him to receive rehabilitation care.

On Nov. 1, 1952, Louis married Jean Wheeler in Phillips and she predeceased him on Oct. 22, 1994. He entered the U.S. Army on Nov. 25, 1952 and completed his basic training at Ft. Riley, Kansas. After basic training, he attended truck driving school, then spent two years in Okinawa. On Oct. 31, 1960, he received an honorable discharge as a Corporal, having served eight years in the Army.

In his early years, he was self-employed as a lumberman and carpenter. Later on, he worked for Milt Stinchfield, Starbird Lumber, Rowe’s Garage, and for Tim Abbott at Western Maine Cedar Products where he constructed bird houses, garden gates, and window boxes. He made cabinets for schools, friends, and family. A windmill that he constructed could be seen on his lawn for years. Louis spent countless hours in his workshop building anything and everything from wood. He also enjoyed his Pug dogs, gardening, traveling, playing cards, and riding his motorcycles. He was known for placing his fruit and veggies out in front of his home “free” for the taking. Louis was a familiar face in Phillips where he occasioned the local eateries daily, enjoying conversation with many special friends. He especially enjoyed horse pulling at the Farmington Fair and Phillips Old Home Days. He was a past member of the Phillips Men’s Club.

As we say farewell to our Uncle Louis, we see the smile and winks, as he is once again with his beloved Jean. Diddo ...

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Louis’s memory for rescue animal care, payable to Falls Road Vet Clinic, 479 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938 and please notate for "Bolduc Fund."

Louis is survived by; his sister, Laurette Bolduc Childs and husband Robert; his sister in-law, Betty Dube; many nieces and nephews. Louis will be sadly missed by special nieces, Camillia Yeaton and Candy Hamel. He was predeceased by; his wife, Jean Bolduc; his siblings, Leo Bolduc, Jackie Bolduc Smith, and Doris Bolduc Ross.

Public visitation will be held on Saturday, March 3, 2018, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Phillips Congregational Church, 4 Sawyer St., in Phillips. Graveside services with military honors will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Phillips, later in the spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.