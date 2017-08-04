Louise C. LeBlanc (1932-2017)

LIVERMORE - Louise C. LeBlanc, 84, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 1, 2017 in Livermore with her family by her side.

She was born in Jay on Sept. 25, 1932 to Joseph and Malvina (Fournier) Dubord. She graduated from Jay High School in 1950.

Louise loved children and was always surrounded by grandchildren and great-grandchildren until her last days. Louise worked at Sanitation Dairy where she met her husband Raymond. She also helped raise her younger siblings after her mother passed and worked at Dubord’s Market and Wilsons Department store. Her love was taking care of children and she babysat several children in her home for years. She always had a smile on her face and a great sense of humor. She enjoyed cooking and gardening and being surrounded by family.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Raymond P. LeBlanc, a son, Dale LeBlanc of Jay and a daughter, Donna, and son-in-law Ken Landry of Livermore. Six grandchildren: Justin LeBlanc and his wife Nancy of Newport, Jacob Landry and his wife Stephanie of San Jose, Calif., Aubray Louise Futera and her husband Nate of Greene, Anna Howe and her husband Steven of Lewiston, Elizabeth LeBlanc of Holden,and Rose LeBlanc of Lewiston. Four great-grandchildren: Candence Louise and Kallie Jean LeBlanc, Declan Mitchell Landry, and Eloise Rae Futera.

She is also survived by her siblings: Maurice Dubord and his wife Nancy, Joe Dubord and his wife Shirley, and Andy Dubord and his wife Elaine. Also, two sisters, Anne Duguay and Lucille Dubord, and a brother in law, Rene LeBlanc, along with many nieces and nephews.

She was pre-deceased by her son Paul LeBlanc, her parents Joseph and Malvina Dubord, her brothers Norman, Rene, Frank, and Lionel Dubord, her sisters Pauline Guerin, Claire Castonguay and Jeanne Shattuck. Her brother-in-law Alfred LeBlanc and his wife Rose and sister-in-law Geraldine LeBlanc.

A private ceremony will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery.