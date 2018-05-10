Louise Emogene Seames (1928-2018)

WEST PARIS - Louise Emogene Seames, 89, formerly of Kingfield, passed away on May 9, 2018 at Ledgeview Nursing Home.

She was born in Woodstock, on May 11, 1928 the daughter of Harry Rowe and Myrtle Robinson Rowe of West Paris. Her mother died when she was two days old and in September of 1928 she was adopted by Earle L and Myrtle Bacon of West Paris and Greenwood. She was always so grateful and appreciative that God gave her such loving parents.

She attended schools in West Farmington, Woodstock, Greenwood and graduated from Gould Academy in Bethel in the class of 1946. She completed many accounting courses from the University of Maine in Augusta. She did accounting at Gould Academy for many years and then became a secretary for the local school district. She later was payroll supervisor at Ekco Wood Products in Locke Mills.

In 1948 she married her soul mate, Raymond A. Seames of Greenwood. They made their home in Locke Mills village until they built their log cabin on Howe Hill which they both loved. In 2004 they moved to Kingfield because of ill health.

She was an accomplished basketmaker and continued to use her computer and knit even after blindness. She and Raymond spent many weekends and vacations camping in Freeport. She also was a great lover of dogs, especially her basset hounds and her daughter's Saint Bernards. She received wonderful care from her husband after her blindness. In 2014, they moved in with their daughter and family who continued to care for them until 2016.

Louise was a member of the Locke Mills Union Church, the Greenwood Historical Society and the Bethel Historical Society. She also was a member of the American Council of the Blind of Maine.

She is survived by two sons, Ricky Seames and his wife Bonnie of South Paris and Stephen T. Seames of Bethel. One daughter, Suzanne L. Seames-Young and her husband Robert of Phillips. Grandchildren, Dawn Seames Grondin and her husband Randy, Ryan Seames, Rusty Seames all of Bethel. Lynsie Mcllhinney and her husband John of NewportNews,VA and Benjamin Willis and girlfriend Lexi Mould of Phillips. Also surviving are four great grandchildren, Shaynah-Cherokeigh Seames, Olivia Seames; Emmelia Mcllhinney, Hunter Mcllhinney and two step grandchildren, Johnathan Pylypczuk and Gavin Willis. Also surviving and remembered is Debra Stearns of Bethel, mother of three of her grandchildren.

Louise was predeceased by her husband in 2016, both sets of parents, two half-sisters, Anita Bisbee and Ursula Swift.

At the request of the deceased there will be no visiting hours and no funeral services. Interment will be in Hicks Cemetery in Greenwood. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Music Fund at the Locke Mills Union Church.

The family would like to thank the staff at Ledgeview Nursing Home for her excellent care.

Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington.