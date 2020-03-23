Louise G. Driscoll (1927-2020)

Louise G. Driscoll, 93, of 30 Pine Ridge Road in Sabattus died Saturday morning March 21, 2020 at her home peacefully and surrounded by love.

She was born March 1, 1927 in Chesterville, the daughter of Roscoe and Florence (Jennings) Crane. She attended the 1 room schoolhouse in Chesterville also.

On Jan. 20, 1948 she married Rainsford Driscoll and together they raised their family.

Louse enjoyed family gatherings, gardening, flower shows, animals and shopping for knick-knacks. She proudly displayed her trinkets throughout the family home. In later years after her husband retired, long motorcycle rides, and many concerts. She would wait in long lines at the ticket office to get the best seat for the upcoming concert they would be attending. She loved strawberry picking season and would pick berries for herself and her friends and neighbors. In her 70's she took a cross country trip in a RV and saw the country.

Louise has finished her travels now and will be sadly missed by friends and family. She is survived by her three children, Jack Driscoll and his wife Lana, Sue (Driscoll) Grondin and her husband Skip, John Driscoll and his companion Betty Russo and 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by five siblings, Irene, Althea, Evelyn, Sidney and Lena.

A graveside memorial service will be held at Pleasant View cemetery in Livermore Falls at a later date. Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Rd. Jay.

A kind word may be left on her book of memories at www.wilesrc.com