Loyde Gustaf Johnson (1937-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Loyde Gustaf Johnson, 80, of Skowhegan, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Jan. 31, 2018. He was born on June 4, 1937 in Worcester, MA, the son of Gustaf and Beatrice (Smith) Johnson.

He grew up in Skowhegan, where he attended local schools. On Dec. 16, 1961, he married the love of his life, Dawna J. Heald in North Anson. He was employed for many years by Norrwock Shoe and later by the Towne Motel as a maintenance technician. He was a member of the Church of the Nazarene and was blessed to have transported many children to and from Sunday school. Loyde enjoyed working with his hands and loved mechanics, wood carving, and spending time with his family. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a big heart. He had a passion for animals and enjoyed spending time with his pets Sophie, Tiger, and Buddy.

Loyde is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dawna; 2 daughters, Catherine B. Chapman and Wendy M. Belanger and husband Theodore of Skowhegan; 2 granddaughters, Amy Haynes of Anson and husband Joel, Kirstie Belanger of Skowhegan; 2 grandsons, Justin Chapman of Biddeford and wife Debbie, Travis Russell of Skowhegan; 2 great-granddaughters, Eden Haynes of Anson and Claire Chapman of Biddeford; 1 great-grandson, Andrew Haynes of Anson; his brother, Butch Johnson of Fairfield; his sister, Ruth Smith and husband Walter of Oakland, Maine; and brother-in-law, Nathan Oliver of Florida. He was predeceased by his mother, Beatrice; father, Gustaf; step-mother, Geraldine; brother, Robert; mother-in-law, Helen Heald; and brother-in-law, Richard Heald. Loyde’s family was his greatest treasure. He was a remarkable man and was deeply loved by many. His family will always remember him as a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Our family wishes to thank the DCI angels for their special care over the last six years that he received dialysis. He loved and appreciated you all.

Per Loyde’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A graveside service at East Cemetery in Skowhegan will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make donations in Loyde’s memory to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, ME 04976-0453.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Me 04976.