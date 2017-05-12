Lu Ann Eva Lumbert Bolster (1954-2017)

MERCER - Lu Ann Eva Lumbert Bolster, 62, of Mercer, passed away on May 7, 2017, following a brave battle with lung cancer, her family by her side.

She was born on May 16, 1954 in Jackman, the daughter of Glenn and Helena (Veillux) Lumbert.

Lu Ann was predeceased by both parents, her father and mother in law Freland and Cora (Gerry) Bolster and grandson Emmit Bolster.

Lu Ann is survived by her husband of 27 years, Brian Bolster of Mercer; Children: Misty Bowman of Winslow, Nathan Bustard and wife Lynn of Benton, Aaron Bolster and wife Melissa of Norridgewock, Amy Crommett and husband Craig of Albion and Alan Bolster and wife Danielle of Carmel; Grandchildren: Ryan Bowman, Madisyn Bowman, Evelyn Bustard, Ashley Bingham and husband Jeremy, Luke Bolster, Logan Bolster, Hannah Crommett, Leigha Crommett, Elizabeth Crommett, Carter Bolster, Nolan Bolster and Abel Bolster and great granddaughter Bradleigh Bingham. Lu Ann is also survived by siblings, Charlene Lumbert Bisson of Westbrook, Maine, Ernold Lumbert and Carolyn Surma of Solon, Maine, and Perrin Joel Lumbert of Lewiston, Maine, as well as siblings in law Larry and Kathy Bolster of Benton, Mike and Sheena Bolster of Burnham and Mark and Bolster of Burnham, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lu Ann will be especially missed by special friends, Kathy and Mike Saletta, Francis Taylor, and Bonnie Marble.

She was happiest spending time with her family, relaxing at camp, fishing and hunting. She especially enjoyed attending Ryan's basketball games, going to lunch with Madisyn and Thursday dates with Evelyn.

Lu Ann grew up in Jackman then relocated to Fairfield, Maine in 1988 to open a convenience store, The Busy Bee Variety. She touched the lives of many people with her kindness, giggle, and compassion whether she was in Jackman working as a CNA at a long term residential facility or waitress, or in Fairfield as a business owner. Lu Ann retired in 2000 to stay home and take care of her husband and grandchildren.

A favorite poem that she lived her life by was Let Me Do Good Now. “I shall pass through this world but once. Any good I can do, or any kindness that I can show to any human being, let me not defer or neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again”.

A graveside service will be held at Brookside Cemetery, Wooster Hill Rd, Rome, Maine, on June 3, 2017 at 11:00 am. A reception will follow at 378 Ladd RD, Mercer, Maine.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or call 1-800-822-6334.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.