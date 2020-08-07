Lucien King Dudley (1927-2020)

KINGFIELD - Lucien King Dudley, 93, passed away on July 31, 2020, at his home in Kingfield, with his family by his side. He was born on March 22, 1927 in Kingfield, son of Llewelyn and Angie (Berry) Dudley. He graduated from Stanley High School in Kingfield in the class of 1945. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theatre. In 1948, Lucien married Salli Sillanpaa in Kingfield. Lucien was self-employed as a craftsman carpenter. He was a member of the American Legion Norton-Wouri Post #61 in Kingfield. Lucien enjoyed hunting, especially rabbits and deer, and going to family gatherings at camp. He loved to watch the Boston Red Sox.

Lucien is survived by his wife of 72 years, Salli Dudley of Kingfield; daughters, Diana Marean and husband Charles of Benton, Cynthia Gilmore and husband William of Freeman Township; sons, Timothy Dudley of Weld, Joey Dudley and partner Bonnie Gagne of New Portland; grandchildren, Tina Hintz and husband Steven of Cape Coral, FL, Jeff Marean and wife Stephanie of South Berwick, Susan Gilmore Haynes and husband Joe of Freeman, Travis Gilmore and wife Jen of New Gloucester, Logan Dudley and partner Sarah Golden of Benton, Brandon Dudley of Benton, Mackenzie Dudley and partner Ken Rolbiecki of Freeman, Charlotte Dudley and Bryce Dudley, both of Cazenovia, NY; great grandchildren, Jake, Madison, Trevor, Payton, Brennan, Brady, Bryn, and Ben; and great, great grandson, Lucas Dudley. He was predeceased by his sister, Carolyn Dudley Boynton.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff from Beacon Hospice, Western Maine Pharmacy and Mt. Abram Health Center.

Donations in Lucien’s memory may be sent to Gifts of Love, 18 Caboose Lane, Kingfield, ME 04947 or to a charity of your choice.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at the Sunnyside Cemetery in Kingfield. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.