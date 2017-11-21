Lucille Currier (1940-2017)

BINGHAM - Lucille M. (Hunnewell) Currier, 77, passed away Nov. 14, 2017 at Cedar Ridge Nursing Home in Skowhegan, surrounded by her family.

She was born April 2, 1940 in Waterville, the daughter of Floyd and Agnes (Mahoney) Hunnewell.

She was educated in the schools of Skowhegan and graduated from Skowhegan High School in 1959. On Nov. 19, 1960, she married Blynn C. Currier in Norridgewock. She enjoyed crafts, quilting, decorative painting, and gardening

Lucille is survived by her husband of 56 years, Blynn C. Currier of Bingham; 2 sons, Stephen Currier and wife Glenda of Arizona, Robert Currier and wife Cathy of Cornville; 2 daughters, Cathy Currier of Connecticut, Patti Gordon and husband Merle of Maine; sister-in-law, Irene Oldfield and husband Jeffrey of Maine; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; special friends, Bill and Nancy York and Merv and Debbie Shields. Predeceased by an infant son, Dale Currier; brother, Robert Hunnewell; and sister, Rena Gray.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Lucille’s memory to Cedar Ridge Center, Cedar Ridge Drive, Skowhegan, Maine 04976

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.