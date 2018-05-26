Lucille Mae (Smith) Bouchard (1942-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Lucille Mae (Smith) Bouchard, 75, passed away May 10, 2018 at Mt. Saint Joseph Nursing Home in Waterville. She was born October 22, 1942 in Waterville, the daughter of Percy Greenleaf Sr. and Lillian Erdine (Doucette) Smith.

She was educated in the schools of Waterville and was employed at Mid Maine Medical Center Thayer Unit, Mt. Saint Joseph and Independence Plus. She enjoyed dancing, ice fishing, camping, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling and crocheting.

Lucille is survived by 3 daughters, Hazel Mae Bouchard of Benton, Linda Marie Pelotte and husband Leo of Oakland, Paul Jo James and husband Carl of Whitefield; son, Richard Paul Bouchard of Winslow; 4 grandsons, Jason Errol Clement, Jeremy Austin Clement and wife Jennifer Lyn, Dean Anthony Pelotte, and William Pelotte; granddaughters, Heidi Lynn Pelotte, Jessica Logan, Jaymie Logan, Katrina Logan, and Stephanie Libby; 21 great grandchildren; brothers, Hughy Doucette and wife Jackie and family, Percy Smith Jr. and family, Floyd Smith and wife Alma and family, Stanley Smith and family, Robert Smith and family; sister, Rita St. Pierre and husband Raymond and family.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 1:00 pm at the Evergreen Cemetery in Clinton, Maine followed by a reception.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Lucille’s memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Email: donors@stjude.org

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.