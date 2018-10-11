Lucinda (Cindy) Gillespie (1973-2018)

A new star shone brightly over Caldwell Field at Mt. Blue High School on the evening of Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. That brilliant star was Cindy Gillespie who ended her battle with cancer earlier that morning. She rarely missed her sons' football games, and that night was no exception as she cheered on her boys from the heavens.

Cindy's story starts on May 23, 1973, youngest daughter of Patricia and Michael Moody, and Denis Dalrymple. Cindy spent her childhood in Farmington growing up alongside her sister, Missy, ice-skating at Hippach Field, swimming at Dummer's Beach, and making life long friends in the process. Cindy was known for her spunky personality and contagious smile.

Her high school years brought new adventures when she moved with her mother, Patricia and stepfather, Michael to Bowdoin. She attended Mt. Ararat High School, graduating in 1991. It was here she met her best friend for life, Charlene.

The births of Cindy's two boys, Ian and Eben Barker, changed her life forever. A devoted mother, her boys were her whole world. Cindy made sure they arrived on time at every football game, baseball game, and wrestling match. As a dedicated Cougar mom, she volunteered at games, participated in fund raising, and even supplied her popular "Cosmic Brownies" at the Cougar Den. Cindy sought to instill in her children a zest for life, a commitment to family and friends, and the power of a smile.

Cindy married her husband, Mark Gillespie, on March 25, 2012. She and Mark traveled to Las Vegas for the trip of a lifetime. The couple bought a home in New Sharon and enjoyed spending time with family. They were avid supporters of their boys' sports teams, and could be found on the sidelines at every game. Thanks to Mark's son, Collin and his wife, Rebecca, and Mark's daughter Roseanna and her husband, Justin, Cindy and Mark welcomed 3 grandchildren into the world. Carter, Lila, and Lucas held a special place in Cindy's heart.

Cindy's career, spanning well over 20 years, was mostly spent in the Maine District Court system. As an associate clerk, she worked in several offices in western Maine, including Farmington, Augusta, and Skowhegan. Cindy was well loved and respected by her co-workers.

Cindy is survived by her sons, Ian and Eben Barker; her husband, Mark Gillespie and her stepchildren, Collin Gillespie and Roseanna Binette; her parents, Michael and Patricia Moody, and Denis Dalrymple; sister, Melissa Underwood; maternal grandmother, Shirley Witherell; and many loving half sisters, half brother, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandchildren.

A celebration of Cindy's life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the North Baptist Church, 1881 Hallowell Road, Litchfield, Maine. Please bring a heart shaped rock to symbolize your love for Cindy. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation payable to the Cindy Gillespie Memorial Fund c/o Charlene Roberts through TD Bank at 35 Elm Street, Brunswick, Maine 04011. All donations will be used to help Cindy's boys with future expenses.

The family asks that you spend time with your children, walk on the beach with your loved ones, make a toast to enduring friendships, and most of all, smile. Cindy would have liked that.