Lucinda (Cindy) Gillespie (1973-2018)
A new star shone brightly over Caldwell Field at Mt. Blue High School on the evening of Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. That brilliant star was Cindy Gillespie who ended her battle with cancer earlier that morning. She rarely missed her sons' football games, and that night was no exception as she cheered on her boys from the heavens.
Cindy's story starts on May 23, 1973, youngest daughter of Patricia and Michael Moody, and Denis Dalrymple. Cindy spent her childhood in Farmington growing up alongside her sister, Missy, ice-skating at Hippach Field, swimming at Dummer's Beach, and making life long friends in the process. Cindy was known for her spunky personality and contagious smile.
Her high school years brought new adventures when she moved with her mother, Patricia and stepfather, Michael to Bowdoin. She attended Mt. Ararat High School, graduating in 1991. It was here she met her best friend for life, Charlene.
The births of Cindy's two boys, Ian and Eben Barker, changed her life forever. A devoted mother, her boys were her whole world. Cindy made sure they arrived on time at every football game, baseball game, and wrestling match. As a dedicated Cougar mom, she volunteered at games, participated in fund raising, and even supplied her popular "Cosmic Brownies" at the Cougar Den. Cindy sought to instill in her children a zest for life, a commitment to family and friends, and the power of a smile.
Cindy married her husband, Mark Gillespie, on March 25, 2012. She and Mark traveled to Las Vegas for the trip of a lifetime. The couple bought a home in New Sharon and enjoyed spending time with family. They were avid supporters of their boys' sports teams, and could be found on the sidelines at every game. Thanks to Mark's son, Collin and his wife, Rebecca, and Mark's daughter Roseanna and her husband, Justin, Cindy and Mark welcomed 3 grandchildren into the world. Carter, Lila, and Lucas held a special place in Cindy's heart.
Cindy's career, spanning well over 20 years, was mostly spent in the Maine District Court system. As an associate clerk, she worked in several offices in western Maine, including Farmington, Augusta, and Skowhegan. Cindy was well loved and respected by her co-workers.
Cindy is survived by her sons, Ian and Eben Barker; her husband, Mark Gillespie and her stepchildren, Collin Gillespie and Roseanna Binette; her parents, Michael and Patricia Moody, and Denis Dalrymple; sister, Melissa Underwood; maternal grandmother, Shirley Witherell; and many loving half sisters, half brother, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandchildren.
A celebration of Cindy's life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the North Baptist Church, 1881 Hallowell Road, Litchfield, Maine. Please bring a heart shaped rock to symbolize your love for Cindy. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation payable to the Cindy Gillespie Memorial Fund c/o Charlene Roberts through TD Bank at 35 Elm Street, Brunswick, Maine 04011. All donations will be used to help Cindy's boys with future expenses.
The family asks that you spend time with your children, walk on the beach with your loved ones, make a toast to enduring friendships, and most of all, smile. Cindy would have liked that.
3 Responses »
Leave a Response
To all of Cindy's Family: My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this very sad time. Cindy was a very special friend and will be sadly missed.
To Ian and Eben: My heart breaks for you boys, losing your Mom at such a young age. She would want you to carry on with life, embracing it to the fullest. She loved you so much. Keep your memories of her close to your hearts and remember she will be with you every step you take from here on out. Hugs to you both.
My deepest sympathy goes out to all of Cindy’s family. Cindy was a champ and so courageous in her battle with cancer. Her dedication to being the best Mom ever to her boys will always be remembered. We will miss you and you will always have a place in our hearts. You are now a shining star in the heavens above.
Most of my memories of Cinfy are as a girl. How could anyone forget such a wonderful person. A most precious gift on this Earth, truly. Hugs to her family and friends in this difficult time.