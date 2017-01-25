Lulu Mae Brackley Cook (1929-2017)

FARMINGTON - Lulu Mae Brackley Cook, 87, of Avon, died on Jan. 22, 2017, surrounded by her loving family at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Lulu was born on April 4, 1929, the daughter of Clinton Lewis Brackley and Lulu Mae Huff Brackley.

She grew up in Freeman and graduated from Strong High School in the class of 1947. On June 27, 1948, she married Lawrence Eugene Cook and he predeceased her in 1991.

She graduated from the University of Maine at Farmington in 1970 with a Master’s Degree in Special Education. Over the years, she worked on the family farm and taught in several schools. She finished her teaching career as the Director of Special Education for MSAD 58.

Lulu enjoyed reading, knitting and spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her apple pies and brownies.

She is survived by; her son, David of Avon; her grandson, Bryan of Turner; her granddaughter, Ashley and husband BJ of Turner; her brother, Clinton and wife Linda of Freeman; her sister, Vivian of Farmington; many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews; and her adopted son, Peter Brackett of Windsor, VA.

She was predeceased by; her parents, Clinton and Lulu; her husband, Lawrence; her son, Dennis; her brothers, Albert Brackley and Galen Brackley.

Donations may be made in Lulu’s memory to the Harris House, 45 Brookside Ave., Livermore Falls, ME 04254.

Public visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Strong United Methodist Church, 8 Church Hill, in Strong with Rev. Laura Church officiating. Interment will be in the spring at the Village Cemetery in Strong.