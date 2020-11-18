Luna Rose Stuart (2019-2020)

PORTLAND - Luna Rose Stuart, infant daughter of Roselee Buck Welch, passed peacefully Saturday afternoon at the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital in Portland where she had resided for much of her life. She was born Dec. 18, 2019 in Augusta.

She will be forever loved by her mom, Roselee Buck Welch of Wilton; twin brother, Stephan of Wilton; maternal grandmother, Cindy Welch of Wilton; maternal grandfather, Richard Buck of Skowhegan; maternal great-grandmother, Eleanor Welch of Jay; The family would like to thank the staff at Barbara Bush Children's Hospital for their tender care during the last several months, and ask that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in Luna's memory to the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital, 22 Bramhall Street, Portland, ME 04102. Memories and condolences may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.