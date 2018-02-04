Lyndon G. Clark (1938-2018)

TEMPLE - Lyndon G. Clark, 79, of Temple, died Feb. 2, 2018 at his home, where he wanted to be, with his wife.

He was born on May 30, 1938 in Moscow, Maine and raised by is mother Esther and her husband Charlie. He lived in Maine most all of his life, graduating from Farmington High School in 1957. He attended Bentley College in Boston, MA majoring in Accounting. He went on to work for Carter Ink in MA, before joining the United States Army in 1962. He served his country during the Vietnam Era as a Military Police Officer, in which he received numerous decorations as an Expert Marksman and Sharp Shooter. He returned to Maine to marry his wife Nancy, with whom he has celebrated over 50 years of marriage and raised 3 children. He was employed at International Paper/Verso in Jay from 1966-2003 working in numerous positions, and in the earlier days at IP enjoyed being a part of the IP baseball team.

Lindy had numerous hobbies that gave him enjoyment in life. During the summer months when their children were younger, Lindy and Nancy spent their summers camping at Dummer’s Beach where they had a seasonal lot for many years. Lindy and Nancy bowled together at Meadow Lanes with great friends where they all played on a Sundays Couples League. He also bowled on a National League which allowed them to travel on numerous trips across the US. Lindy and Nancy also found great enjoyment in going to the casinos. Lindy was always there to help support Nancy and her ceramic business…pouring her molds with perfection. Lindy also enjoyed hunting with his sons, his father Charlie and close friends at the Rackliff hunting camp.

After retiring in 2003, during the winter months Lindy and Nancy would spend hours doing jigsaw puzzles at their dining table or playing dominoes with their family and friends. Once summer returned, Lindy loved to grow a vegetable garden…raising cabbage the size of basketballs. He was also a dedicated fan of Nascar, Celtics and The Yankees. When he wasn't busy staying busy he loved to read Western novels and kept every book he read. Lindy is survived by his loving wife, Nancy and their 3 children Ranae and her fiancé Scott Hall; Rusty of SC and his wife, Becky; and Ryan of VA, and former daughter in-law Michelle of MD; his brother Mark (wife Kathy) of MD/FL, several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and a great grandchild. He was predeceased by his father, Charles, his mother, Esther, his brother Wayne and his beloved Pomeranian Cricket.

A graveside memorial service with military honors will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington in May, a date and time have not been set. Family and friends are welcome to attend. A special thank you to Dr. Calwell and Dr.West for keeping him in good spirits and taking such care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association, 51 US Route 1, Suite M, Scarborough, ME 04074.

Condolences may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.