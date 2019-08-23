Lynette Nelda Douglass Handrahan (1936-2019)

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP - Lynette Nelda Douglass Handrahan, 82, of Freeman Township passed away peacefully on Aug. 17, 2019, surrounded by her family, after a hard fought battle with cancer. She was born on Dec. 13, 1936 at her grandmother’s house in New Portland, the oldest daughter of Lynwood Douglass and Kathleen (Lisherness) Dolbier. She attended schools in Stratton and Kingfield. Lynette married the love of her life, Donald Handrahan on May 2, 1955, in Phillips. Together they raised their family on Main Street in Kingfield. Many times, they opened their home and hearts to others who needed a place to live. Donald predeceased her on September 14, 2014.

In addition to raising their family, Lynette waitressed at the Herbert Hotel for the Wing family, worked in local wood turning mills, and for nearly two decades served the Town of Kingfield as Deputy Clerk. She was a former member of the Rebekah Lodge and the Fireman’s Auxiliary in Kingfield for several years; and a Den Mother when her sons were in Cub Scouts. Lynette enjoyed camping, crafts, sewing, playing word games, cribbage, reading, and bird watching. She loved making afghans and creating quilts for her family, and especially loved showing her granddaughters how to sew and crochet. What she enjoyed most was spending time with family and friends.

Lynette is survived by; her three daughters, Donette (John) Maynard of New Portland, Robin Handrahan of Bokeelia, FL, Stephenie (Peter) Boucher of Kingfield; her four sons, Kenneth (Mike) Handrahan, Donald Handrahan II, David Handrahan of Freeman Township, Shane (Lisa) Handrahan of Smithfield, R.I.; thirteen grandchildren, Johnny (Nicole), Heather (Tom), Tyler (Missy), Stacy, Peter Dean, Barbaralyn, Shannon, Kevin, Rylee, Sophie (Luke), Judylynn, Jacob and Jessica; fifteen great grandchildren, Justine, Dana, Alex, Hannah, Elijah, Kaetlin, Dylan, Elizabeth, Aden, Tucker, Noah, JD, Logan, Charlotte and Teddy; sisters, Regina (Meldon) Gilmore, Blanche Sillanpaa, Ethel Smith, Greta Essency and Jennifer Douglas; brothers, Randy (Jennie) Wahl and Kevin Douglass; sisters in-law, Jackie Gordon and Muriel Handrahan; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members. She was predeceased by; her husband, Donald; her parents, brother, Michael Wahl; brothers in-law, Arlo and Waldo Handrahan; sisters in-law, Roberta Atwood, Joanne Skillings, and Eleanor Arsenault.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 12 noon, at Lynette and Donald’s home, 510 Salem Road, in Freeman Township. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.