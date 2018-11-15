Lynn G. Byron (1939 – 2018)

VENICE, Fla. - Lynn G. Byron, 78, passed away August 29, 2018 in Venice, Fla.

He was born Oct. 5, 1939 in Jay, Maine, the third son of Floyd and Nina Byron.

Always an excellent student with exceptional musical abilities, he attended Grammar School in East Dixfield and East Wilton, graduating from Wilton Academy - Class of 1957. Bentley College was his stepping stone to becoming a Certified Public Accountant in 1961, his life's work in the Boston and Florida areas.

In 1975 Lynn, along with his life partner Bradley Buckley, moved to Florida where they resided until his death. For several years they owned a summer home on Severy Hill, Dixfield, Maine, in the area where our family resided until 1953.

Lynn's hobbies included music, antiques and yard sales.

Survivors include brothers Francis (Frank) of Augusta, Maine, Elwood (Bud) of Alpharetta, Georgia, Glenn of Smithfield, Maine and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, a brother Randall (Randy), and his partner Brad Buckley. Burial was in Westbrook, Maine.

A memorial service will be held November 18, 2pm at Woodland Cemetery, 380 Stroudwater Street, Westbrook, Maine 04092.