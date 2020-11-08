Lynn Glenn White (1939-2020)

PHILLIPS - Lynn Glenn White was born to Leona Aileen McCourt and Glenwood Harlan White on July 29, 1939 in Phillips, Maine.

He died on Oct. 26, 2020 at the age of 81 in Anderson, South Carolina.

Lynn was passionate about people. He gave of his time, knowledge and resources to help others overcome obstacles in their lives in a manner that was always kind, helpful, and well-received. He helped them see the possibilities beyond their current circumstances. He was compassionate, thoughtful, extremely intelligent, and had a great sense of humor.

As a child Lynn lived with his grandparents Harland Orlando and Mary “Meme” Evalina White in Phillips. Lynn graduated valedictorian from Strong High School in 1958. In 1962, he enlisted in the United States Army and served as a helicopter crew chief in the army’s 57th transportation company stationed in Tan Son Nhut, Vietnam. He returned home in 1965, and on August 21st he married Mary Ellen Clark of Manchester, Connecticut. Lynn received his BS in mechanical engineering from Lamar University in 1972, was a licensed professional engineer in eight states, and in 1987 received his MBA from Golden Gate University.

Lynn built and managed power plants (nuclear, hydroelectric, and geothermal) across the United States (Massachusetts, Ohio, California, and Hawaii). Later in life, he worked as a beloved high school mathematics teacher in Lenox, Massachusetts. After “retirement” at his childhood homestead, Lynn started a limousine and antique automotive restoration company called Clark & White, Inc., headquartered in Phillips. He dabbled in politics, served as Phillips town manager for a stint, and ultimately, lived to serve others.

Lynn is survived by his three sons, Christopher White (Jennifer), Jeffrey White (Angela), and Jonathan White (Heather); and seven grandchildren.

Please join us to celebrate Lynn’s life at the Byron Cemetery, Reeds Mill Road, in Phillips on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.