Lynn ‘Lennie’ M. Atwood (1942-2017)

MADISON - Lynn “Lennie” M. Atwood, 74, passed away at his home in Madison surrounded by his family. God received another angel March 16, 2017.

He was born April 20, 1942 in Anson, the son of Lawrence and Charlotte (White) Atwood.

He was employed for many years as the road commissioner in Embden.

He is survived by his love, Linda Smith of Madison; four sons, Ivan L. Smith of Madison, Cleo Atwood of New Hampshire, Roy Harvey, William Atwood; two daughters, Mary Luce of Anson, Nicole Atwood of Embden; brother, Lawrence Atwood and wife Nadine of Embden; sister, Gloria Young of Embden; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Charlotte (White) Atwood; son, Brian Atwood.

The family would like to thank Hospice for the care they gave Lynn.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations to the Lynn Atwood Memorial Fund, c/o Linda Smith, 1 Bean Street Apt. #1A, Madison, ME 04950.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.