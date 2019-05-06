Lynn Robert Chassie (1942-2019)

NEW SHARON - Lynn Robert Chassie, 76, of New Sharon, passed away on May 1, 2019 at home after a short battle with cancer.

He was born Sept. 29, 1942 in Cohoes, NY, the son of Robert and Dorothy (Hagadorn) Chassie.

Lynn moved to Farmington as a young boy, quickly making lifelong friends, playing baseball and sliding down Abbott Hill. He attended Farmington High School where he played football, basketball, and baseball. He graduated high school in 1960 and entered the U.S. Marines at age 17, serving till 1964.

While in the service, he played football, and quickly worked his way up to the rank of Corporal. Lynn had many accomplishments while serving in the Marines including: Good Conduct Medal, Rifle Sharpshooter Badge, attendance at Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership School, service at Camp Pendleton, Camp Lejeune, and Quantico. He parachuted into the jungles of Southeast Asia, spent six months on an aircraft carrier, was at the Bay of Pigs and the Cuban Missile Crisis, and served as aide to Admiral Anderson. Lynn was also part of the crew that retrieved the first space capsule to splash down in the ocean while serving on the U.S.S. Essex. He traveled all over the world and had many stories to tell of his adventures.

After serving his country, Lynn went on to attend college at the University of Maine at Fort Kent, graduating in 1969 with a teaching certificate. He taught high school and was basketball coach in Allagash for two years. After moving back to the Farmington area, Lynn taught math at Livermore Falls Junior High for three years. He also started his own logging business, employing over fifty men and buying and selling thousands of acres of land in and around Franklin County over the years. He was known for spending his days at his “office” in the Farmington Diner. He sponsored youth sports teams, was actively involved with high school sports, was involved with harness racing, was a member of the American Legion, and was also a founding member of the Farmington Elks Club. He spent nine years serving on the Mt. Blue School Board.

Lynn returned to teaching in Union and then in Wales as an alternative education teacher where he was known as a student advocate and was loved and respected by "his kids”. He was an avid hunter, expert fly fisherman and expert at tying flies, designing many of his own and selling flies to L.L.Bean. He loved spending time with his grandchildren teaching them the love of hunting, fishing, and enjoying the outdoors. Lynn loved dogs and teaching them to hunt. He was known for his sense of humor and for telling wonderful stories of his adventures in life. He is loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Wynona of New Sharon, whom he married April 13, 2019, after spending 16 years together. Sons Barry and wife Kathy of Frisco. TX, and Robert and wife Colleen of Auburn. Step-children: Courtney Nightingale and husband Matthew of Livermore, and Kariann Woolf of Lewiston. Grandchildren: Bria, Jenna, Evan, and Marisa Chassie of Frisco, TX, and Abigail Adams, Libby, and Reagan Nightingale of Livermore. Sister: Barbara Chassie of Phillips. Fur babies: Rosie and Bella. Ex-wife and dear friend: Harriet Doukeris Chassie. He was predeceased by his parents and fur babies Sadie and Sugar.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be held in July. Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137, Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Donations may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society, 1 Bowdoin Mill Island #300, Topsham, ME 04086.

A kind word may be left on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com