M. Adele Thorndike (1938-2020)

PHILLIPS - M. Adele (Heath) Thorndike, 82, of Philllips, passed away at the Sandy River Nursing Facility in Farmington, on November 29, 2020.

She was born in Phillips to John Buck and Mildred (McMullin) Buck (Smith) and was raised in the house her grandfather, Robert McMullen, built on Dodge Road. She was a graduate of Phillips High School. Adele met and married Charles Heath and they raised a daughter, Kaye and a son, Robert. She went back to school and earned her Teaching Certificate at the University of Maine in Farmington. She spent her career teaching in Weld, Wilton and Phillips. After retirement she returned to the Phillips school as a Teachers’ Aide/Ed-Tech. Adele lost her husband Charlie in 1991. A few years later, she married Robert (Pop) Thorndike. Pop passed away two years ago. Some of her favorite activities throughout her life were visiting with friends, attending church and singing in the choir, playing golf, and sewing quilts.

Adele is survived by her daughter, Kaye Newell and husband Walter and their son Joe; her son, Robert Heath and wife Carie and their three sons Joshua, Riley and Ian; her sister, Roberta Gerrish of Illinois; her step-children, Robert (Bobby) Thorndike and wife Karen; Brenda Voter and husband Verne; Bruce Thorndike and wife Leslie; Barry Thorndike and wife Janie. Others include many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents; a stepfather; her brother, Ronald Buck; her half-brother, Larry Smith; and step-son, Brian Thorndike who passed away earlier this year.

A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Dodge Road (Phillips) on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11 am, with Rev. Susan Tierney officiating. Due to State regulations, the service is limited to 100 guests and masks are required to be worn. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.