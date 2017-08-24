M. Diane Ellis Ward (1940-2017)

FARMINGTON - M. Diane Ellis Ward, 77, of Farmington, died peacefully Tuesday morning, after a brief illness.

She was born in Rangeley on April 27, 1940, daughter of Ardine G. and Matie A. (Robbins) Ellis.

She was a 1958 graduate of Farmington High School where she was active both scholastically and athletically. She attended Mercy Hospital of Nursing and graduated as a Surgical Technician and worked at Franklin Memorial Hospital for several years.

Diane met and married Kenneth “Jim” Ward of Winthrop in 1964 where they raised four daughters. She was a founding member of the Hillandalers Snowmobile Club and enjoyed camping, hunting, and coaching her daughters in sports. She worked at Wilson’s Department Store for a time and then found farming to be in her blood when the family moved to an 85-acre farm on the Bean Road in Mt. Vernon, keeping themselves busy with livestock, crops, plowing, and haying. She served as town clerk, tax collector, and registrar of voters for many years and was secretary to the Board of Selectmen, Lion’s Club and was the first female “King” Lion of her club.

A move to Farmington once the girls were out on their own, led Diane to a lifetime of selfless community service and fundraising. Her countless hours of energy were spent as the treasurer of the American Legion Auxiliary, secretary of the Farmington Area Alumni Association, Cougar Golf, and Mt. Blue High School Scholarship programs. Whatever came her way, Diane never said no.

Diane will also be remembered for her great love of sports, was a die-hard Red Sox fan and a member of Patriot’s Nation.

Diane leaves a large loving family; husband of 52 years, Jim of Farmington; daughters, Debra (Sean) Ward of Snohomish, WA, Debi (David) Ridlon of Durham, Donna (Steven) Morin of Augusta, Wendi (Allen) Knowles of Pittsfield; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.

We are all blessed to have had the love and guidance that Diane unconditionally shared with us. May she rest in peace eternally, always. A special thanks to “Jill Flint” Perry and all the gal pals whose lifelong friendships helped Diane in her final days.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at the American Legion, Middle Street, Farmington on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 12-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who desire consider memorial gifts in her memory to Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240, www.ahch.org. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with her family on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.