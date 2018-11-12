Mabel May (Lamott) Kingdon Gross (1930-2018)

SOUTH SOLON - Mabel May (Lamott) Kingdon Gross, born on Aug. 22, 1930 in Lynn, Mass. to the late Fred Lamott, passed away at age 88 on Nov. 1, 2018 in South Solon, Maine.

She graduated from Salem Teachers College and Boston University for many years she was a Title One Teacher for the Madison School Department and helped children from Madison, Athens and Starks learn to read.

Mabel's spouse was the late Paul Kingdon. Later, she was married to the late Kenneth Gross.

She was preceded in death by her son, Corey Kingdon; and brother, Fred Lamott. Mabel is survived by her daughters, Kristen Wedin, and her husband, John; Kathy Mason, and her husband, Mike; Beth Hatfield, and her husband, Tim; brother, Bill Lamott; sisters, Barbara Colanton and Sally Forsythe; grandchildren, Michael Lane; Diana Phair and husband, Mike; Michelle Mason and husband, Joe Malady; Danielle Mason; Rachel and Sarah Hatfield; great-grandchildren, Ronnie French, Jack Malady, and Owen and Olivia Phair; many loved nieces and nephews; and good friend, Joanne Moran.

Mabel had many hobbies but was an avid rock collector; she ran the Junior Rock Club for several area schools. She volunteered for several charitable organizations including Literacy Volunteers and Senior Companions.

A celebration of her life will be held on Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. at Crossroads Bible Church, 705 White Schoolhouse Road, Madison. Friends and family are invited to stay for refreshments and conservation after the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mabel's name may be made to Literacy Volunteers of Bangor.