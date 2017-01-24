Mabel (Smith) Arsenault (1920-2017)

SKOWHEGAN - Mabel (Smith) Arsenault, 96, of Skowhegan, passed away on Jan. 21, 2017 at the Sanfield Rehab and Living Center in Hartland.

She was born Feb. 11, 1920 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Walter and Louise (Noonan) Smith.

She graduated from Skowhegan High School, and worked as a Spinner at the Maine Spinning Company and later at the Clinton Woolen Mill. Mabel attended the Notre Dame De Lourdes Church in Skowhegan and was a Lifetime member of the East Madison Grange (#228).

Mabel married Peter Arsenault on June 20, 1942 in Skowhegan, where they raised their four children. Mabel enjoyed playing cards and Beano, knitting and crocheting, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her three sons, Peter (Sonny) of Fairfield; Joseph and wife Joan of Norridgewock, Kenneth and wife June of Skowhegan; daughter, Josephine Hjort of Skowhegan; granddaughter, Holly Thebarge and husband Jeff; great grandchildren, Trevor and Haley Thebarge of Smithfield;; sisters, Catherine Marshall of Waterville, Anita Violette of Canaan, and Mildred Kaherl of Hartland; many step grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.

Mabel was predeceased by her husband, Peter; and by her three brothers: Harold, Martin (Pepper), and Harry Smith.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Sanfield Rehab and Living Center in Hartland for many years of great care. The family would also like to thank special friends and neighbors Gary and Elaine Wallace for always looking out for Mabel.

There will be a graveside service in the spring at the Calvary Cemetery in Skowhegan.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mabel's name to the East Madison Grange #228 in c/o Wanda Hemond and sent to 28 Woodland Drive, Skowhegan ME 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.