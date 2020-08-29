Madelene Etta Trask (1931-2020)

FARMINGTON - Madelene Etta Trask, 89, of North Jay, died Wednesday morning at the Sandy River Center where she had resided for the last several years.

She was born in Lee, March 28, 1931, the 4th daughter of Paul and Lillian (Noyes) Blake. She was a hard worker having worked in the woods, potato fields, Pierce Pond Camps, Judson's, Franklin Memorial Hospital and the Sandy River Center where she worked as food service manager. In her retirement, she worked at Mickey's Hall mark in Farmington which was suited to her as she always loved to send and receive cards.

Known to many as "Nana" and "Aunt Mi-Mi", she was married to her high school sweetheart for many years; though the marriage ended in divorce, she had the good fortune of having four children who were her life. She later added to her extended family with a marriage to Bob Tague, and was blessed with adding five step-children and their spouses, and families as well as Blaine Trask's family as they were married for 21 years prior to his passing. She later enjoyed the loving companionship of Gordon Grigsby, until his passing in 2015. She was a loving care-giver to many having cared for many that she loved during their final days.

She enjoyed watching basketball and baseball and was a fan of the Celtics and Red Sox. Family and friends were very important to her and she will be remembered for sending many cards and always making homemade birthday cakes for her children and grandchildren every year.

She is loved by her family, children, David Cobb and his partner, Sandra of Bancroft, Debbie Frost and her husband, Tom of Rangeley, Deanna McClure and her husband, Phillip of Kingfield, and Derek Cobb and his wife, Stacy of Turner; 13 grandchildren, Jennifer (Bernie), Deanna (Jeff), Danielle (Garron), Denise, Doug, Phillip (Molly), Andrea, Castina (Zeke), Ryan, Darrin (Candice), Mitchell (Hailee), Gavin, and Bryce; 17 great grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; 2 brother's -in-law, Richard Scribner of Lee and Charlie Oliver of Bangor; She was predeceased by 4 sister; a brother; 3 former daughter's-in-law; and 2 infant granddaughters.

Public graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton, with Covid-19 guidelines being observed with Pastor Tom Dubois, officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center-Adams~McFarlane Chapel on Sunday from 12-1 p.m. where masking and social distancing will be requested as well as no more than 50 in the building at one-time. You may RSVP to either as well as sharing memories and pictures by visiting her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in her memory to the American Cancer Society, Maine Affiliate, Inc., 1 Bowdoin Mill Island #300, Topsham, ME 04086.