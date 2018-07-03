Madeline Evonne Beckwith-Burns (1930-2018)

CLINTON - Madeline Evonne (Haskell) Beckwith-Burns, 88, died peacefully, June 30, 2018 at her home in Clinton surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born April 12, 1930 in East Benton, the daughter of Ralph M. and Catherine (Thompson) Haskell.

Known as Maggie to all, her hearty laugh, good nature and sewing ability will be sadly missed. She in particular loved making quilts and baby blankets. One of her late in life passions was selling her crafts at the many different fairs such as the Clinton Lion’s Club-her favorite. She has two sisters, Erline Hendsbee of Randolph and Darlene Huelett of Windsor.

A graduate from Lawrence High School in 1948, she went to work for Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Piper in Benton until she was married to Ray Irving Beckwith of Fairfield on April 18, 1953. They have five children, Stanley Beckwith, along with his wife Angie and two children, Shawnna and Erika. Dennise Beckwith. Brenda Beckwith, and her partner, Terry McGuire and four children, Nat, Andrew, Maddie and Cal. Stella Dion and her son Alexander Beckwith and Bonnie Gardner and her husband, Frank and two children, Megan and Emily. Maggie had numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly and brought her great pride.

Throughout Maggie’s life, she was involved with the VFW Post 6924 and was a Maine State President for several years. She also was a Third Selectman for the Town of Benton as well as serving as a cook for Inland Hospital and also as a CNA at several nursing homes. Maggie also ran her own daycare in Fairfield for ten years, a line of work that brought her many smiles!

On March 31, 1984, Maggie married George M. Burns of Fairfield, Maine and they resided in Clinton, Maine for 25 years. George died on March 11, 2010.

Upon retirement, she resided at Settler’s Rest in Zephryhills, Florida for 12 years, surrounded by many wonderful friends. Maggie became involved with the special church family of the East Benton Congregational where she was baptized on August 20, 2017 by Pastor Daniel McKeen.

The Beckwith family wants to thank the beautiful men and women who make up the Visiting Nurses Association and their care and compassion for Maggie's end of life journey. Thank you so much!

A special thank you also is extended to Maggie's most loving church family, especially Pastor Dan, Kim and Jerry, and so many others. In particular, one special friend, Elsie Hillman for your love and warmth to "Magpie"...God Bless You! Thank you to Julie Shores, special family friend.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Friends wishing may make donations in her memory to the East Benton Christian Church, 148 Hanscon Road, Benton, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.